Zacks Investment Research Lowers TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) to Strong Sell

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

TMDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

TMDX stock opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $835.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. On average, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $56,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $180,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,731 shares of company stock worth $1,024,066 over the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

