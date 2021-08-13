Rosenblatt Securities Raises The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $60.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist raised The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.99.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 176.16, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.45.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,812,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,766 shares of company stock worth $14,300,728. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 897.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

