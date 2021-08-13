Rosenblatt Securities Raises The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $60.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist raised The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.99.
Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 176.16, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.45.
In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,812,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,766 shares of company stock worth $14,300,728. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 897.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
