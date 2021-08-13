TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $119.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.33.

Shares of TTEC opened at $105.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.24. TTEC has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $113.15. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $355,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,429 over the last 90 days. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TTEC by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the period. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

