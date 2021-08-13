VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $5.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $762.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.03.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

