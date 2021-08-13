Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RBA. Raymond James raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$80.00.

RBA stock opened at C$76.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.50 billion and a PE ratio of 37.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of C$64.17 and a 1 year high of C$101.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$73.88.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$419.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$368.23 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

