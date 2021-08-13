Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Issued By Raymond James

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GOLD. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

GOLD stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

