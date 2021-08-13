Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) EVP Sells $1,465,620.00 in Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total transaction of $1,465,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $113.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $187.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 11.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

