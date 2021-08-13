NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Josef Kaeser Sells 10,000 Shares

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $214.53 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $117.25 and a 52-week high of $218.84. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.