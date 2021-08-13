Brian Lorig Sells 1,864 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total value of $655,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Lorig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KLA alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of KLA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $328.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KLA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,167,000 after acquiring an additional 96,487 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 57.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 186,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. upped their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.