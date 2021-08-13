Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fisker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fisker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.18.

Get Fisker alerts:

NYSE FSR opened at $15.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05. Fisker has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fisker will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,167,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,583 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,770,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,812,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,517,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,408,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.