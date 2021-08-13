Zacks Investment Research Lowers Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CANF. Aegis began coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of CANF stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.92.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 150.45% and a negative net margin of 1,680.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter worth $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter worth $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter worth $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the second quarter worth $91,000. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

