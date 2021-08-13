Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Limelight Networks from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.16.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 157,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 133.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

