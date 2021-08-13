Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $81.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Onto Innovation reported strong second-quarter 2021 results with record revenues driven by solid order trends and remains well poised to continue this growth momentum in the second half of the year on multiple secular drivers. It is well positioned to benefit from cost-effective solutions supported by dynamic business fundamentals. A solid product portfolio and an expanding customer base are considered to be key long-term growth drivers. Healthy traction in 5G, increased adoption of optical metrology solutions and advanced packaging markets drive Onto Innovation. However, an extensive international footprint makes it susceptible to macroeconomic challenges. Slowdown in production due to the pandemic is expected to impair its operations in China and Taiwan. Intense competition in the global market and high concentration risks are other concerns.”

ONTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $72.76 on Monday. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $79.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,965,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $1,335,487.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,937.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,720 shares of company stock worth $9,610,959 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

