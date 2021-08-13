Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 5,909 Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunoco alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.82. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 434.21%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.