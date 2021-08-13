Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $240,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,312,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5,215.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $138.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $139.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

