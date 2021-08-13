Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 538 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 30,389 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

