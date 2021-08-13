Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Position Lowered by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXAS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $96.33 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.