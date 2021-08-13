Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210,580 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in The Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in The Macerich by 100,920.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAC opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

