Schroder Investment Management Group Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,194 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFIN opened at $8.56 on Friday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.73 million, a P/E ratio of -27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFIN. Colliers Securities began coverage on American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

