Schroder Investment Management Group Has $91,000 Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Gillson Capital LP increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 86.5% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,111,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 515,377 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $4,323,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.53. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

