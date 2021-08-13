Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Stake Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 55.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297,540 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after buying an additional 573,538 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,297,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,053,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,116,000 after buying an additional 69,249 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 20.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after buying an additional 53,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 64.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 52,147 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, iA Financial started coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.62. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.10.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.10%. Analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -11.50%.

Brookfield Business Partners Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

