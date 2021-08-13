Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,988 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $10,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 94,569 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 111,535 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $35.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 875.72 and a beta of -0.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CALM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.