Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 32,463 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 526.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,463 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of MongoDB worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $5,177,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 29.8% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $4,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $372.79 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.99 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.49.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,222.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,376 shares of company stock worth $78,383,679 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, boosted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.75.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

