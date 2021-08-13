Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $11,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSII shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.95.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

