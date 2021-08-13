Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Tennant worth $11,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tennant by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter valued at $3,772,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tennant by 1,337.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tennant by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter worth about $14,780,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNC stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. Tennant has a 52-week low of $57.99 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.35 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

