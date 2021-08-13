Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Financial Comparison

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 50.40% 13.20% 13.20% ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32%

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $4.95 million N/A $3.40 million N/A N/A ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and ECA Marcellus Trust I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2020, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 2,736 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

