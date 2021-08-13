Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $9.97 Million in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEGAU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $3,490,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $14,955,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $22,831,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000.

Shares of LEGAU stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.35.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

