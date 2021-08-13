Head-To-Head Review: Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) versus Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vitru and Chegg, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 1 4 0 2.80 Chegg 2 3 12 0 2.59

Vitru currently has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential downside of 3.73%. Chegg has a consensus target price of $103.24, suggesting a potential upside of 25.29%. Given Chegg’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chegg is more favorable than Vitru.

Profitability

This table compares Vitru and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru N/A N/A N/A Chegg -9.24% 14.04% 4.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.4% of Vitru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Chegg shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Chegg shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vitru and Chegg’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $100.80 million 3.98 $10.11 million $0.52 33.46 Chegg $644.34 million 18.50 -$6.22 million $0.76 108.42

Vitru has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chegg. Vitru is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chegg, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chegg beats Vitru on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc. engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections. Its services include Chegg study, writing, tutors and math solver. The company was founded by Osman Rashid and Aayush Phumbhra on July 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

