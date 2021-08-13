Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $16.82 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.03.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

