Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Incyte by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

NASDAQ INCY opened at $72.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $71.91 and a 52-week high of $101.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.