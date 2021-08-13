Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 12.9% during the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tetra Tech news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,416 shares of company stock valued at $3,396,911. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $141.60 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.91 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

