1,289 Shares in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,289 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth $6,055,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE TPC opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $747.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.40. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,106,576.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $981,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022 over the last three months. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

