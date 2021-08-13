Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after buying an additional 2,902,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,486,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 282,100 shares during the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 66.4% in the first quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 665,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 265,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter worth $8,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

EGHT stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.15.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $125,881.41. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,015 shares in the company, valued at $722,436.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes acquired 43,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,093 shares of company stock worth $1,837,931 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

