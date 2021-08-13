Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $82.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.51. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.58%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,925 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $229,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $156,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,947 shares of company stock worth $2,156,699. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.