DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases New Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO stock opened at $1,630.50 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,666.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,531.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,544.84.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.