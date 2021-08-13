DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $461,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 2.1% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $6,481,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after acquiring an additional 74,975 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $166.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

