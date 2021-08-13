DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires New Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pool by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,493,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Pool by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 68,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pool by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Pool by 30.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 387,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,642,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $7,237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,751 shares of company stock valued at $21,365,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $484.73 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $285.92 and a 12 month high of $495.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $460.89.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

