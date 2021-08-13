VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VACNY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of VAT Group to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

VAT Group stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $42.05.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

