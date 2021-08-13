Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $83.99 on Monday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $63.52 and a 12 month high of $88.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

