Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $83.99 on Monday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $63.52 and a 12 month high of $88.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.