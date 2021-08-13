WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Cut to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WPTIF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS WPTIF opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

