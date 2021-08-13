Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonova Holding AG is a manufacturer of hearing care solutions. The company’s operating business brands consists of Phonak, Unitron, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Its product portfolio consists of hearing instruments and cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Sonova Holding AG is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of SONVY stock opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. Sonova has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

