Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target Increased to €28.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SCGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

