China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Downgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CYYHF stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

