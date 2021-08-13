China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Downgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
CYYHF stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile
Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.