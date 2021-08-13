Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

Get Covestro alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Covestro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Covestro stock opened at $32.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. Covestro has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covestro (COVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.