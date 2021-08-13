Desjardins Boosts Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target to C$6.50

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CDDRF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Headwater Exploration presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

