Analysts Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). National CineMedia reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after purchasing an additional 902,030 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter worth about $3,394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 747,717 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter worth about $2,821,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter worth about $2,028,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCMI opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $221.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

