Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on ATDRY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.50.

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 0.80. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

