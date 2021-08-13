salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,255,000.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada purchased 4,800 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00.
Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $248.39 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $192.52 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.