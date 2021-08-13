FY2025 EPS Estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Reduced by Truist Securiti

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the company will earn $12.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.58.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BTAI. Truist Securities cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $25.75 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $634.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.82.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08).

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

