FY2024 EPS Estimates for Topcon Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Topcon in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.
About Topcon
Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.
Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.