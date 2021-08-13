FY2024 EPS Estimates for Topcon Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Topcon in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS TOPCF opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Topcon has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Topcon

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

